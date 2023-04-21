One man heard screams from his daughters and came running to save them with a slop

TikTok user @mialfick shared a video of her father chasing baboons from their home, and it’s hilarious

People had a lekker laugh at the man’s reaction to the baboons and his slop action

Mzansi really is a jungle! A TikTok video showing an older man running at baboons with a slop in his hand left Mzansi cracking.

Source: TikTok

While we don’t get lions and elephants in our homes, at least not often, we do get monkeys and baboons.

TikTok video of Afrikaans oom chasing baboons with slop goes viral

TikTok user @mialfick shared a video of her father saving them from baboons. Two baboons got into their home and were having a lekker feast on the kitchen counter.

After screaming for their dad, the man came running through mid-work, laptop in one hand and a slop in the other. The way he screamed at those baboons is priceless, and the hairy intruders were not that phased lol.

Take a look:

Mzansi laughs at the man’s hilarious reaction to the baboons

Some people know this struggle all too well. The comment section was filled with laughter, commenting on how chill the baboons were and how wild the man was.

Read some of the comments:

@Michaelfromcapetown said:

“That animal did take that guy seriously when he can out with that laptop ”

@Claudine Benedict said:

“That other one took a banana for the road Also don't these things fight back? just curious ”

@Meagan Macvicar said:

“The way the one ran out on two feet carrying food ”

@yourgirlnae said:

“The way he went back on his tablet like they went and nothing just happened ”

@hiimroxnoahsgf. said:

“The way he went back on the laptop after throwing a plakkie at the bobjaan.”

Video of baboons breaking into a car leaves Mzansi peeps laughing at crime rate, even animals are doing it

In related news, Briefly News reported that with the crime rate in Mzansi skyrocketing, taking a humorous approach is sometimes the only way to get through tough times. Seeing a video of baboons ransacking a car left many people in fits of laughter.

Parts of Mzansi have a big issue with baboons. These human-sized monkey creatures have learnt how to open car and home doors, helping themselves to whatever their hearts desire.

Twitter user @Abramjee shared a hilarious clip of baboons opening a car door and stealing the contents of the car. These animals are clearly learning some tricks from the izigebengu of SA.

Source: Briefly News