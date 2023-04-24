South Africans couldn’t understand how someone was able to steal a whole entire crocodile

Reports claim three men have been arrested and the R25k Nile croc returned to its owner

Mzansi people made it clear that theft has reached a new level and that criminals are clearly fearless

It is not every day you hear of a crocodile being stolen. A Nile crocodile valued at over R25 000 was reported to have been stolen in the North West, and Mzansi citizens are wondering how someone pulled this off.

A 2.4m Nile crocodile was stolen in the North West, leading to the arrest of three men. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Crocodiles are not a reptile you want to try and smuggle, especially if they are hungry. So, this theft must have been a tricky one for sure.

Reports claim three men were arrested, and the crocodile returned safely

IOL reported that North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said that three men were arrested in connection with the stolen crocodile, and the croc was returned to its owner. The arrests were said to have happened on 20 April.

The Nile crocodile had been stolen from a farm in Hartbeesfontein, reported TimesLIVE. Police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh told the publication that the croc was found hidden under tree branches at an abandoned farmhouse.

Mzansi reacts to the wild crocodile theft and victorious return

A publication shared the news on Twitter, and Mzansi people was tripping. While they were pleased that the wen was caught and the croc returned, some just don’t understand how they managed to steal a 2.4m croc in the first place.

Read some of the comments:

@Libra01819187 said:

“Ayi we are reaching new levels of stealing.”

@KeithTopG said:

“Nothing is off-limits in this country, from dead bodies, car badges, powerlines to crocodiles.”

@callmesello2 said:

“How did they kidnap the poor crocodile?”

@RonaldPhiri01 said:

“They probably thought it was Lacost ”

@Ratshilumella said:

“Tell me it is just a belated April Fool's joke. Please! ♂️”

