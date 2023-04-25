Graduation season means viral TikToks of happy graduates, and one from Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) went viral

The graduate was on stage and did the most as he hyped up the audience in attendance at the ceremony

People were in stitches as the man made the whole affair into a church-like space within a few second

An MUT graduate brought the church to his graduation ceremony. The guy took over the stage, and he had the crowd going.

An MUT graduate accepted his degree and then turned the ceremony into a mini-church session. Image: @ayanda

Source: TikTok

People could not stop raving about the way the man celebrated. The TikTok received over 90 000 likes as he danced his heart out.

MUT graduate graces stage with performance after getting degree

One MUT graduate in a TikTok by @ayandamagalela got religious after getting his qualification. The happy guy danced across the stage and then gave praise to the lord with the crowd's participation. Watch the video:

TikTok viewers feels the spirit from MUT graduate

People are often inspired during graduation season. The video had many feeling the man's celebratory spirit.

Vérité commented:

"I felt this , really touching, for the Kingdom of God."

Nomsanickky commented:

"Ahhhhh guys, the support his getting from his mate's."

Sibash_ commented:

"Not me being emotional, oh congratulations mfanakithi."

Nontsikelelo Mendlula commented:

"We will sing His praises every where and at every chance we get"

nobuhledumakude2 commented:

"I’ve watched this over 100 times."

Right in the feels: Student's mommas emotional over son's graduation

Briefly News previously reported that a University of Zululand graduate's family was waiting with open arms at his graduation. People loved the video of the close-knit family celebrating the man's huge achievement.

Graduation season is an inspiring time in Mzansi. The TikTok of the touching family moment received 20 000 likes.

Netizens are often inspired during the April graduation season in Mzansi. People commented on how the man looked like he had a strong support system.

