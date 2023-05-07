We all have dreams when we are young, and it takes a lot of work and dedication to nurture that vision

One young TikTokker put herself out there and decided to show Mzansi her news-presenting skills

While some trolls tried to put her down, most people were singing her praises and telling her to keep going

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

We all have big plans when we're young, but not everyone grows up to fulfil those dreams. A young TikTokker showed she has what it takes to achieve her goals. The lady's incredible online demonstration of her news anchoring talents went viral.

TikTok video of a young girl showing off her news anchoring skills Image: @debbydphalole

Source: TikTok

This chick will go on to do great things on South African television. She has the confidence and the skills to make it to the country's most prominent news stations.

Video of young budding presenter had some netizens throwing shade

There will, unfortunately, always be trolls on the internet. The TikTok video that the young girl uploaded did not impress everyone.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Some people thought she was faking her accent, and others said she was not genuine. People who believed the youngster was making an honest effort were offended by the criticism she received.

Watch the video here:

TikTok tells talented young lady to keep her head up

Thankfully, most of her social media followers weren't out to derail the girl's ambitions. Several users on the web urged her to keep improving her skills.

Briefly News compiled some encouraging comments:

@doskiieersacpm was impressed:

"10/10 on top of your game."

@karaboparkins was one of the shade throwers:

"Why do you all want to sound like Bonang?"

@beingthuba told her to keep going:

"You are a talented girl.Keep it up."

Talented girl sings K.O's hit 'Sete', video of rendition gives SA goosebumps: "Girl is going far"

It seems young girls all over South Africa are killing it. Recently, Briefly News wrote a story about a talented little girl with a fantastic voice.

The young girl impressed the internet with her rendition of SETE by K.O in a short clip on TikTok. Mzansi was calling her a future superstar.

Her talent blew people away, and many urged her parents to nurture her skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News