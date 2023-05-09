A video showing a flooded student res building and other property damage has been circulating online

The incident is said to have taken place at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Howard College campus

The province experienced heavy rainfall on Monday, 8 May and further flooding predictions have been reported

A chilling video showing flooding damage at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Howard College campus has left many people concerned.

South Africans reacted with shock at footage of flooding damage at a UKZN campus. Image: @lwazilwakhe2k/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The footage posted on Monday on TikTok by @lwazilwakhe2k shows what appears to be a student resident building flooded with muddy water in the rooms and hallways. Another part of the clip also shows a collapsed outdoor stairway.

Flood predictions in KZN

The province experienced heavy rainfall from Monday, 8 May. The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal has issued a warning of possible floods in the area.

According to eNCA, fifteen municipalities have been placed on high alert.

South Africans react to unsettling UKZN video

KZN experienced major floods in April 2022 which claimed the lives of 400 people. Netizens were left feeling unsettled by the Howard College incident

lungimtshali678 commented:

"Ingane zethu Jesu ."

zipho reacted:

"Kuhlezi kuyiTheku."

lethokuhleenhle said:

"Hope niphephile nkosi yami."

@sweetchubby wrote:

"South Africa needs prayers izimvula zike zaba khona before even kungena umusika bekungamosheki kanje but ever since saba ne flood ai kubakhona lakumoshakala."

Anto replied:

"Kodwa Jesu nge KZN."

samkelisiwelihleh1 said:

"Kodwa Jesu."

