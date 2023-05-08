The Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto made history after performing its first open-heart surgery

The surgery was performed on Tumisang Motsikwa, who was stabbed while trying to save a fellow pupil from being mugged

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko the successful surgery indicated a turning point for SA's public healthcare system

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

SOWETO - The Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital (BMDH) in Jabulani, Soweto, reached an incredible milestone over the weekend.

Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital performed its first-ever heart surgery on Grade 12 pupil Tumisang Motsikwa. Image: Gauteng Department of Health & stock photo/Getty Images

Source: UGC

For the first time, the hospital successfully performed heart surgery on a 20-year-old Grade 12 pupil, Tumisang Motsikwa.

Grade 12 student stabbed in chest while saving mugging student

Motsikwa is an unsung hero who sustained a stab wound after trying to save a pupil from being mugged outside his school on Freedom Day, 27 April.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The pupil was rushed to the hospital in a critical and unstable condition. Dr Ismail Ebrahim, who led the surgery, explained that heart surgery is usually done at tertiary or regional hospitals. However, Motsikwa's injury did not permit him to be moved to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, eNCA reported.

Instead, a team of nurses and doctors operated on him as a matter of emergency. The surgery was a success, and Motsikwa was discharged home on Friday, 5 May.

Gauteng Health MEC prases Soweto hospital 1st ever heart surgery

For Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, the surgery was not only a history-making operation for BMDH but a sign the tide is turning in South Africa's public healthcare system, News24 reported.

Nkaomo-Ralehoko said:

"There are now emerging glimmers of hope that do not only demonstrate the resilience of the healthcare system, but they go a long way to confirm that the interventions we are making are indeed yielding positive outcomes."

South Africans

Below are some comments:

@MaagaJoycie commented:

"We pray for complete recovery for the brave hero."

@KustaMkhuseli11 said:

"Congratulations to him for getting a second chance in life..."

Princess Mashabane celebrated:

"Well done to the surgeon and the theatre staff."

Richard Allan Warwick added:

"Well done, now we just need to get hospitals to provide decent primary care."

Sarah Khumalo congratulated:

"Oh, that is good news for our hospital, well done."

Baragwanath Hospital security guard's actions reunite babies with real mums after negligent discharge mistake

In another feel-good hospital story, Briefly News reported that a quick-thinking security official at Soweto's Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital rectified a grievous mistake made by nursing staff.

A newborn baby was mistakenly discharged with the wrong family, but when the security officer realised that the baby's tag name didn't match the mother, he quickly intervened.

When the officer realised the mistake, he alerted the nursing staff, and an investigation was conducted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News