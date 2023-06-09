An event company is trending on TikTok for offering lucrative wedding packages at cost-effective prices

The blue and gold decor looked elegant and very expensive for the price the event company is actually offering

Mzansi has been captivated by the wedding reception decor that wowed guests while costing just R4.5k for 50 attendees

Event company does a beautiful wedding reception for a very low price. Images: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a stunning display of creativity and budget-friendly elegance, Mzansi has been captivated by a wedding reception decor that wowed guests while costing just R4.5k for 50 attendees.

TikTok video of affordable wedding reception sets new standards in Mzansi

This remarkable feat done by Zamolicious Celebrations has set new standards in wedding planning, showcasing that breathtaking decor can be achieved without breaking the bank. The wedding reception became a visual delight in the video on TikTok with carefully selected decor elements that transformed the venue into a fairytale setting.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi was amazed by the wedding reception decor at just R4.5k for 50 Guests

News of this budget-friendly wedding reception quickly spread, inspiring other couples to explore creative alternatives and seek cost-effective solutions with style or elegance.

Peeps were impressed and asked for more details:

@Paula Waga Mmakola said:

R4500 or R45000?

@user commented:

"Are you for real?? R4500."

@Busiswa0210 said:

"Why are you not in Durban."

@lerato_sadementiamented:

"I landed on your Instagram page this morning and I must say, your work is beautiful, I've been looking for something like this perfect timing also."

@user270902 said:

"Hey. Where are u based? Would u be able to make it to Estcourt?."

@Maxwell Ndlovu640 commented:

"The best. We used her DiY combo last year in Vosloorus."

@Ketshegofaditswe mos said:

"People don't understand that this is DIY meaning you hire the stuff and do the deco yourselves."

