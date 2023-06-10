A woman made a hilarious video to make a joke about how Ariel would act if she washed up on a South African beach

The lady in the video was dressed to look like a South African version of the mermaid character by Disney

Many people thought her joke was hilarious, and many were gassing her up in the comments section

One lady imagined that she was Ariel, who ended up in South Africa. The lady used a popular amapiano song to make her skit.

A TikTok video of a woman dancing to 'Mnike' as Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid' and SA loved it. Image: @jowodaaa

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's humorous take on The Little Mermaid got over 80,000 likes. Online users also commented on the video to applaud her creativity.

TikTok creator makes video as Ariel in South Africa and gets 200,000 views

A funny lady on TikTok. @jowodaaa posted a hilarious video she titled: "Under the ulwandle", which is "Under the sea" in isiXhosa.

In the video, the lady danced to Mnike and said this is how Ariel in The Little Mermaid would be acting if she got legs and ended up on South African soil.

South Africans amused by TikTok video of Ariel in South Africa

Online users love hilarious creators, and this lady had people in tears. Many netizens admitted that the caption was hilarious.

theedera laughed:

"Man you’re so funny."

Lesedi Spaz wrote:

"Not this caption."

Kayselfcare|| Hair & Beauty said:

"You are beyond hilarious love the way your mind works."

MsLee commented:

"That lil stumble... If it was planned.. SENT! Love you."

She added:

"You’re so creative."

"This is iconic wow": Woman uses household items to dress like 'Queen Charlotte'

Briefly News previously reported that harnessing her resourcefulness and imagination, a woman embarked on a dress-up journey that would rival the most skilled makeup artists and costume designers.

With a keen eye for detail and a dash of ingenuity, Marilyne Ake managed to emulate Queen Charlotte's regal appearance. In a post that has clocked over 10 million views, this creative individual crafted an exquisite ensemble that captured the essence of Queen Charlotte's signature style.

She cleverly repurposed various household materials to replicate the elaborate garments and accessories the historical figure wore.

