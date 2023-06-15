A video of a massive bull riding on top of an animal transporter truck cabin has netizens baffled

The bovine beast was precariously balanced on the cabin as it contemplated how to jump off

What the farm animal did next gained the TikTok video tens of millions of views

A TikTok video of a massive bull on top of an animal transporter's cabin and how it finally got off fascinated social media users. Image: @qlegend_322

Source: TikTok

The video of a massive bull awkwardly perched on an animal transporter's cabin has received over 20 million views.

It's unclear how the bovine beast hopped onto the truck, but it seems the animal was being transported by the vehicle when it decided to jump out of the trailer and onto the cabin.

It looks like the whole ordeal happened on a highway as the truck was parked under a bridge, obstructing traffic. Fortunately, it doesn't appear as though it caused a car accident.

TikTok of bull riding animal transporter's cabin receives 20 million views

The truck's cabin was empty, and there was no blood on the scene, meaning the truck driver safely got out before the heavy animal's weight crushed the cabin's roof.

Watch the video below:

TikTok reacts to stuck bull jumping off animal transporter's cabin

The video was uploaded by @qlegend_322, and the comments section was nuked with over 2k responses.

Read some of the comments below:

sarahtinklepaugh joked:

"The steaks were high."

Rose Ortiz said:

"Holy cow, no pun intended."

AmyNix92 thought:

"What the heck, this bull is amazing."

Angela called the bull a big boy:

"He said no not today. Big Boy destroyed that truck."

Horatiocassi mentioned:

"McDonald's is closed today."

durhamjan55 said the cow might be onto something:

"That’s one way to unload him."

Karen Frantz had only one word of advice:

"Run."

