A funny video of a woman dreading Monday workdays resonates with many in Mzansi

The online working class jokingly shared how they’re tired of using phrases like “I hope this email finds you well”

The video went viral on TikTok and some even believe that Mondays are a valid reason for depression

TikTokker sisipho Gcasamba kept Mzansi in stitches with her funny video in which she shows how dreading it is to work on Mondays for her. Image: @sisipho_gcasamba

Source: TikTok

A video of a netizen who hates having to wake up on Monday to “Kind regards” has social media in stitches.

Many relate to the struggles of remembering on a Sunday that tomorrow is a work day and have even shared how their work life is tragically laughable.

TikTokker shares work woes

Sisipho Gcasamba's post and her caption hit TikTokkers’ funny bones.

Her caption reads:

“When you are sleeping peacefully on Sunday then you remember you are going back to ‘Kind regards’ and ‘I hope this email finds you well’ tomorrow.”

Mzansi is in full solidarity with Sisipho and shared how they too are tired of the “Kind regards” and “Kindly receive as per request” phrases commonly used in work emails.

Watch the clip here:

Netizens are also tired of work emails and can relate

Kgomotso Kutumela1011 pointed out that he used to receive body pains thinking about working on a Monday. He said:

“This was my experience at my previous job. My body would just ache at the thought of it.”

Daisy_Love said that this is a tragic experience. She commented:

“Unemployment and 'Kind regards' are both a tragedy in different fonts.”

Dotty pointed out that the mental health effects of working in an office made her quit. She chipped in:

“I lasted two years behind a desk and I refuse to go back. Quickest way to depression!”

Charlotte Holland Li shared a joke relating to her experience. She said:

“Please see attached… Forgets to attach.”

Smangele pointed out that she can’t sleep thinking about having to wake up the next morning. She chimed in:

“It’s 22:44 and I can’t sleep coz I’m worried about ‘Kind regards’ tomorrow.”

Nandile jokingly observed why people party all weekend. She added:

“Now you know why people drink a lot on a Sunday… To forget about Mondays.”

Young woman considers early retirement, says she tired of the work life

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a stunning young woman shared how tired she was of working.

@dxvxss expressed how floored she was at the realisation that many generations have to work until the age of 40 before retiring and pointed out that at the age of 25, she already feels like throwing in the towel.

The post was met with a variety of mixed feelings, with some encouraging her to have more drive and others supporting her sentiment.

