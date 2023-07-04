A man created a home for himself and had a positive attitude by welcoming any suggestions on how to improve it

The homeowner posted on a Facebook page, hoping to receive constructive criticism after showing what he managed to do so far

Online users were fascinated as the man shared detailed photos of his living space with a sweet note

A man living in a shack turned to Facebook to get opinions about his home. The guy used a Facebook group profile as the platform to seek others' opinions.

Netizens were eager to provide their input on the shack setup. There were many comments from people who were in a helpful mood.

Facebook post featuring the man's shack fascinated users

Zama Baba shared nine pictures to show his living environment on Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. He lives in a shack and needs ideas from others on how to elevate his space.

People share thoughts on the man's shack in Facebook post

Online peeps on social media enjoy seeing others' homes. Many viewers praised the neatness of the man's shack. Most comments included suggestions on where he could place certain appliances.

Nikitah Aman Osman was impressed

"Clean."

Mëtêrïãl Døndãdã agreed:

"Amazing."

Ncumo LwaMakhumbeni Sihlunu recommended:

"Faka wallpaper on the TV side. Your home is beautiful ."

Christina Dhlabu added: ·

"I suggest you move your mirror kist/dressing table and try to turn your bed sideways against the wall away from the window...that will create space...your place is very beautiful and neat but the idea of the bed so close to the couch is a bit off."

Lesego MamaBanyana Rihlampfu gushed:

"Love it nd I love the DIY idea❤️ but remove the kettle near the stove."

