A young child prepared a meal for his older brother, and he let his imagination take control of the process

The TikTok video showcasing what the kid served to his older brother became a viral hit as it was hilarious

Many people found the video incredibly amusing as proved to be entertaining content on the short video from platform

A TikToker showed people the joys of having siblings. One boy had his younger sibling prepare some food.

A TikTok video shows a child's younger brother gave him a meal served in a glass. Image: @b_shongwe

Source: TikTok

The video of the younger brother's wild imagination while making the food received over 21,000 likes. Many viewers commented, appreciating the wit of the younger brother.

TikTok video featuring the younger brother's unique meal creation

An older brother @b_shongwe let his younger sibling make him something to eat. The kid served a weird dish, bread and eggs served in a glass. The young brother explained it as an egg ice cream cone. Watch the video below.

South African TikTok viewers were moved to tears by the younger brother's logic

People enjoy seeing precious family moments. Peeps said they could see what the kid meant by egg ice cream cone. Many praised the younger sibling's creativity. Read some comments below:

MaMorobe wrote:

"They charge R600 for this in Sandton."

mpho added:

"Everybody so creative."

Koketso M commented:

"Nah but I see the vision."

louzylucy gushed:

"That time he did it out of love!."

Ntombizodwa_Zoe joked:

"It's giving Junior Masterchef.

Source: Briefly News