One determined Afrikaans teacher has found a unique and empowering way to continue looking good even when there's no power

The Afrikaans teacher uses her classroom to blow-dry and style because of not having power home

South Africans can relate to the teacher's issue because loadshedding continues to be an ongoing issue in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

An Afrikaans teacher blow-dried her hair in her classroom after loadshedding disrupted her at home. Source: @that_desi_superman

Source: TikTok

Loadshedding, a persistent challenge in South Africa, has disrupted daily life for many citizens. However, in the face of this ongoing issue, an Afrikaans teacher found an innovative way to overcome the obstacles presented by loadshedding.

Afrikaans teacher has hair styling session during loadshedding

This Afrikaans teacher defies the limitations of loadshedding by incorporating a unique activity into her classroom. As loadshedding continued to cast darkness on her home, in a video posted by that_desi_superman, the Afrikaans teacher takes the opportunity to do her hair in the classroom. Who says you can't look good even if there's loadshedding?

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

South Africans relate to the Afrikaans teacher's battle with power outages

Peeps took to the comment section to share what some of their teachers have been doing in their classrooms, while others didn't mind the teacher's actions given the fact that loadshedding is an ongoing problem in the country.

khan said:

"I really don’t blame her."

gillthe1 said:

"The fact that she matches her little paintings to her outfit, it looks like it could be a salon in the East Rand."

mccaylacoleman007 added:

"I mean don’t we all know the struggle...?"

lola said:

"Yo! My teacher did that too. She brought her whole basket full of hair items."

GeraldineK commented:

"I would have just put my hair in a hairclip or bun, loadshedding got me lazy for blow-drying."

Press❤4Bev added:

"That cellophane tape to adjust the cord, yoh! She's serious about this life."

Kourtney commented:

"Mine did her make-up in class and her skincare with her hair too."

MS said:

"I don’t know what’s more South African, an Afrikaans teacher casually blowing out her hair in class or you saying pozi."

vicky commented:

"My Afrikaans teacher folds her laundry at school."

Gillian Seetso added:

"The struggle is real in South Africa."

Loadshedding has been a persistent challenge in South Africa, impacting various aspects of daily life, including education. South Africa is transitioning towards a more sustainable and diverse energy mix, incorporating renewable energy sources. However, this transition presents its own set of challenges.

In a briefing on Sunday, Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, confirmed that the government’s commitment to finding solutions to end loadshedding is ongoing.

Eskom has been alternating between Stages 1 and 3 throughout the days and evenings to help manage their power stations.

Woman books into hotel after being with no electricity for more than 24 hours

In other news, Briefly News reported on a woman who decided to check into a hotel with her man because she couldn't take being stuck in the dark without electricity.

The woman, Zoe, took to TiKTok to share a video of herself with her partner checked in at the Radisson Red Hotel in Johannesburg after she had been stuck at home with no electricity for more than 24 hours. Peeps couldn't help but daydream and manifest the life that she is living.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News