A bundle of joy added more joy to South Africans after he executed the Umkhokha Challenge flawlessly while watching the show with his family

The baby, who lives in the capital city, dances beautifully while the show's song plays as the telenovela begins airing

The nation is amazed at the child's dancing; one netizen remarked that the child should consider a career in showbiz

A young man rocked the internet with his star dance moves. Image: @mehlom

Source: TikTok

When a charming toddler danced to the Umkhokha: The Curse opening song, the nation declared that he had mastered the Umkhokha Challenge with his killer moves.

The adorable little cherub's moves are enough to warm anyone's heart, and the country gave him a round of applause for his steps.

Toddler nails Umkhokha challenge in viral TikTok video

@mehlom posted her video where she and her Pretoria-based family watched Umkhokha: The Curse. The video reached 190,117 views. When the show comes on and the opening music starts playing, the young man starts dancing confidently with his pacifier in his mouth.

Umkhokha: The Curse is a telenovela that airs on DSTV on Sundays. The show is about two families fighting for a church's control after its leader passes away. The series returned for a second season in March after a successful first season with only 13 episodes.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi loves little man's moves in the TikTok video

Mzansi is convinced that the young man took the Umkhokha Challenge over with his moves.

Babsylebelo said:

"He already won the challenge."

Chefthatop commented:

"One thing about this song is that it moves children. My son drops what he's doing to dance for this song."

Zeebaie added:

"This soundtrack is a favourite for many little humans."

Neliswalungile515 loves the song.

"I would join this church just for this song."

Muhlezaaa identified talent in the boy's dancing.

"He deserves a lead role on Umkhokha."

