A video shared online shows how a leopard tried to hunt a group of baboons but was outnumbered and forced to retreat

A pianist Merve Mersinligil and her husband captured a video of a leopard being attacked by a troop of baboons in Kruger National Park

The footage has gone viral on social media and shows that baboons can be dangerous when provoked

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A brave yet miscalculating leopard was captured on video attempting to hunt a group of baboons at the Kruger National Park, only to end up in a nasty brawl with the primates.

A tourist captured a leopard getting into a brawl with 50 baboons. Image: Latest Sightings/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Viral Video shows leopard provoking a troop of 50 baboons

According to Latest Sightings, a leopard charged at a family of baboons in the middle of the road, hoping to make a quick meal of one of them. However, the male baboons were not going to let that happen. They banded together and fought back against the leopard, forcing it to retreat.

A pianist Merve Mersinligil and her husband, lawyer Viktor Szontagh, captured a video of a leopard being attacked by a troop of baboons in Kruger National Park.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Latest Sightings said that the couple had just arrived at the park and were driving from Paul Kruger Gate to Tshokwane when they saw the leopard. The leopard was walking next to the road and looked relaxed. However, it suddenly disappeared into the grass.

Suddenly, the leopard reappeared and attacked the baboons. Merve said that the female baboons ran back to guard their young while the male baboons went on the offensive. The dominant male baboon jumped on the leopard and bit, hit, and shouted at it.

The leopard managed to escape, but the baboons chased after it.

The video has gone viral across social media platforms and shows the action-packed incident. Watch some of the footage below:

Interesting facts about baboons

As much as leopards are powerful big cats closely related to lions and tigers, this one met its match against the troop of baboons. Baboons are the world's largest monkeys, according to National Geographic.

Groups of baboons are called troops, and a troop can contain dozens to hundreds of members. The largest troops have up to 300 members, according to the African Wildlife Federation. Troops groom, sleep and protect each other.

Baboons are only dangerous when provoked or threatened. According to AZ Animals, they hardly attack human beings and are social animals. But under threat, they have two sharp canine teeth and sharp claws that they use to attack.

Woman's animal-printed dress startles cheetah in viral TikTok video

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman took to social media to share a video of herself having an encounter with a live cheetah.

According to the Cheetah Conservation Fund, the cheetah is the world's fastest land animal and Africa's most endangered big cat.

Uniquely adapted for speed, the cheetah is capable of reaching speeds greater than 110 kilometres per hour in just over three seconds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News