A young woman on the internet showed people that she cooked a popular pasta dish for the first time

The lady made a video showing the process, and her kitchen adventures were a viral hit with viewers on the app

People thought it was interesting to watch, and many had jokes after seeing her effort in the kitchen

A young lady made people laugh after showing how she made a cheesy dish for the first time. Many viewers on TikTok are interested to see how she tried to cook a classic pasta dish her way.

A TikTok video shows a woman preparing mac and cheese, and Mzansi peeps were delighted. Image: @ttelatv

Source: TikTok

The video received thousands of flights from online users. There were also hundreds of comments from people who thought the cooking video was entertaining.

Woman prepares pasta dish in TikTok video

A woman on TikTok @ttelatv posted that she made mac and cheese for the first time. In the video, she made the dish on the stovetop.

Watch the video below:

Online users amused by woman's cooking

Many people were brutally honest about the lady's cooking process as a beginner. Netizens had jokes, some even admitting to meeting her lobola based on her talent in the kitchen.

Ntavasi khanyisa said:

"No my sister."

yxngkid.worldwide commented:

"When the method is wrong but the answer is right."

opesh, the creator joked:

"Lobola standing at R45K so far."

wawi

"At least this wasn't a fail."

channel joked:

"Baby its mac and CHEESE, wena oja Mac ka a side of cheese."

TikTok viewers love cooking content

Online peers on social media like to see others prepare dishes. One woman went viral as people judged the extensive cooking she did for her boyfriend.

