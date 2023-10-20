Laughter erupted in Mzansi as a father, without any warning, left his dancing daughters on the road during their journey to the Eastern Cape

The comical moment, caught on camera, shows the daughters mid-dance, their joyful moves interrupted by their father’s surprising vanishing act

The unexpected incident quickly made its way around social media, spreading amusement across Mzansi

A father was fed up and left his daughters dancing on the side of the road. Images: @leeshle.bushle

Source: TikTok

A father left his dancing daughters on the side of the road without any warning.

Dad leaves without warning.

In a video, the daughters joyfully danced during a family trip, but their father decided to drive off. He quietly stepped out of the car without warning, leaving his daughters to continue their dance.

The video shared by TikTok user @leeshle.bushle capturing this funny moment quickly made its way onto social media, and it wasn’t long before it had Mzansi in stitches. Many found the father’s playful act highly amusing and shared the video widely, bringing smiles and laughter to people’s faces.

Mzansi left in hysterics

While the daughters may have been initially confused, they eventually realized their father left them. This father’s lighthearted prank is an excellent example of how humour can turn an ordinary car ride into a memorable and fun family experience.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@segomagobe commented:

"My dad left me like that n never came back."

@Nldmph shared:

"He’s probably just going to buy milk relax."

@Sa94rkt joked:

"He probably told yall to come a million times."

@Siphephelo Mpungose commented:

"My dad is capable of this."

@Eza Sigcau said:

"The fact that we can see him leaving y’all."

@tinamnengisa commented:

"This just made my day."

Source: Briefly News