A video showing a plane seemingly stuck mid-air, a moment caught by a passenger, has become an online sensation

Will Manidis shared the clip, and it quickly drew attention when he questioned the law of physics

In an interview, Manidis explained that he noticed this illusion while the plane was landing, initially filming the beautiful scenery

A passenger travelling caught a plane that appeared to Hang mid-air. Images: @willmanidis

Source: Twitter

A recent video that seemed to show a plane stuck mid-air during a flight has caused quite a stir online.

Plane stuck mid-air

Will Manidis shared the video on Twitter, and it quickly caught the attention of many users. Manidis humorously captioned the video with,

"Watched a plane pause in the air today, and y'all still think physics is real."

In an interview with People he revealed that he noticed this optical illusion as the plane was landing while he was gazing out of the window. Initially, he was recording the beautiful scenery before spotting the unusual occurrence.

According to Jacaranda FM during flights, planes can encounter headwinds and tailwinds. Tailwinds, coming from behind the aircraft, can speed up the journey, while headwinds have the opposite effect, slowing the plane down. In some cases, strong headwinds can create the illusion of a stationary plane in the sky when it's actually moving very slowly.

Another possible explanation is the Parallax illusion, which occurs due to changes in the viewer's perspective. This intriguing video reminds us that even the most perplexing optical illusions often have a logical basis in science.

Watch the video below:

Netizens stunned by plane

The internet, as always, had plenty to say about the intriguing video. However, there has been a scientific explanation for the phenomenon but many are still queestioning this video.

Peeps shared their views in the comment section:

@Rogelio Guilherme joked:

"Your schools failed you."

@FantasyGuruDrew shared:

"Community notes: Physics are real. Planes can’t pause in air."

@Jason Holloway said:

"Glitch in the matrix."

@Quint Long commented:

"They’re just buffering."

@kwofieSENI said:

"It's fascinating when you witness something that seems to defy the laws of physics, but our understanding of physics is based on a deep and consistent body of knowledge that has been tested and confirmed through countless experiments and observations."

Female pilot celebrates taking off

