A South African man decided to take on the ultimate spicy challenge by trying the world's hottest gummy

His attempt was nothing short of hilarious, and the video of his adventure quickly went viral on TikTok

Speaking to Briefly News, Tshepero says he did the challenge just for fun and wanted to see what would happen

Young man tries hottest gummy in the world, video trends on social media. Images: @iamtshepero_sa

Source: TikTok

In a fiery challenge that's taken the internet by storm, a South African man attempted to conquer the world's hottest gummy, and the results were nothing short of explosive.

World's hottest gummy test

A TikTok video uploaded by user @iamtshepero_sa documenting the daring ordeal has left viewers in stitches. As the video begins, the intrepid gummy challenger can be seen confidently biting into the spicy treat, only to regret his decision quickly.

The fiery heat took over, and he found himself on the floor, his entire body breaking out in a sweat. It was a rollercoaster of taste and torment that had the internet in splits. This viral sensation not only showcases the extreme challenges people take on to trend.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Tshepero, who did the challenge, said:

"I did the challenge because it was fun, no harm , I was just feeling hot after I ate the gummy."

Watch the video below:

Laughing at the heat

People were stunned at how a simple gummy could become a source of entertainment and laughter for millions of viewers worldwide.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@kandaha01 said:

"Guys don't die from all these funny things yall are trying."

Thobile shared:

"Is that water or sweat?"

@ThandekaNxumalo commented:

"My brother are you okay?"

@H L A N E joked:

"Eh how long did it take to hit you?"

@Zanele Mbatha shared:

"I'm never eating this thing.. thought I was dying."

@DINEO KGOPANE commented:

"My inner self screaminggg do it."

@tshepi shared:

"Please this is so funny."

