A man's video of himself using a chopped-up bank card to pay at a shop has gone viral, with netizens laughing at his unconventional payment method

While the man's creativity impressed some people, others warned him about the risks of using a damaged bank card, such as the possibility of it getting stuck in a machine

Many argued that banks should waive new card fees for customers who have damaged cards due to normal wear and tear

A man showed off how a damaged bank card can still be swiped to pay. Image: @naps_malcon

A man had social media users laughing out loud after sharing a video showing how he uses his chopped-up bank card.

Man's TikTok video shows how a damaged bank card still gets the job done

A video posted by @naps_malcon shows the man holding a piece of a bank card as he uses it to pay at a card machine in a shop.

In the post @naps_malcon shared that cashiers always laugh at his card.

Watch the video below to see his swiping strategy.

Netizens react with laughter to the video

Mzansi netizens were amused by the man's questionable bank card and laughed at him in the comments. Others warned that the small piece of the card would get stuck in the machine or ATM one day.

Teb_Tebu said:

"Guess what? Am going to cut mine. This is so cute."

PricklyPoncho replied:

"Making payments with a sim card."

Buhlee Khumalo commented:

"What if it gets stuck?"

KHENSI MALESA wrote:

"Card yi R70,00 oeeee."

nadai.rsa said:

"It will get stuck one day."

oyi wrote:

"Please ask for cash send yohh this is too risky my dhiye."

Nangamso Kuzwayo replied:

"No need to change what's working mine was a bit better than that... It was recently swallowed by an atm machine. My heart broke so much."

Young lady loses R4k after posting photo showing bank card on social media

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman reminded many South Africans of the dangers of sharing personal details online. She fell victim to a scam and lost about R4000 after posting a photo displaying her bank card.

Twitter user @makhosazane_sa shared a photo, which has since been deleted, of a treat her Uber driver had bought her, with her bank card also showing on her lap.

However, it wasn’t long before she received a reply from another user @PaulinaM1306 with a screenshot of a notification from FNB Bank asking @makhosazane_sa to approve a transaction of a purchase made via her banking app.

