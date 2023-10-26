A viral TikTok video of a eKasi soccer team's impressive skills has made quite an impression online

The video shows the eKasi kids beat a private school soccer team with their undeniable talent and stamina

Many impressed South Africans called for talented eKasi soccer teams to be recruited by popular teams

A video showed just how well an eKasi soccer team can play. Image: @styles_bw

Source: TikTok

A video of young eKasi kids taking on a private school soccer team on the field left netizens in awe of their undeniable talent and motivation.

TikTok video captures eKasi soccer team's skill

The TikTok video shared by @styles_bw shows the eKasi team (blue) playing a private school soccer team and winning. They display impressive skill and stamina on the field, maintaining ball possession, kicking the ball with ease and style, and even flexing some funny moves.

"I would have left the field in protest," the post was captioned.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Watch the incredible video below:

SA netizens were entertained by the soccer game

Netizens were blown away by the talented soccer team's skills and attitude as they showed how good they were, putting their opponents to shame.

Some people called for the kids to be recruited by struggling professional soccer teams.

user1245393312234 commented:

"The red are the future Bafana Bafana."

Ethan Ewertse replied:

"Kids from the kasi play with adults on a daily basis ."

persysiivmathe said:

"Kubi kubafana bono pelepele."

mhlengimgabs responded:

"Coach walabafana uyinkinga ngingakamboni. Ngeke haa."

Mologoʕ´• ᴥ•̥`ʔ said:

"Nka loma ngwana motho mangwele."

Vanilla_Thabsie commented:

"Lethani labantwana badlalele iChiefs nakhu siphela ."

Siphiwe Tshabalala reveals football is not where it should be

In another article, Briefly News reported that Bafana Bafana legend Siphiwe Tshabalala believes South African football is not where it should be.

The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder believes that the country needs strong leagues, strong academies, and good administration to reach the international standard of football.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, the midfield maestro shared his views on where football in Mzansi is, what's not being done right, and what should be done.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News