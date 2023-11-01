East Coast Radio presenter Sky Tshabalala got a tattoo inspired by the Springboks, South Africa's four-time world rugby champions

The tattoo features a springbok and the years that the Springboks have won the World Cup: 1995, 2007, 2019, and 2023

Tshabalala is a professional sports coach and really enjoys working with children

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

East Coast Radio's Sky Tshabalala got a tattoo marking all the years the Springboks have won the RWC. Image: @skytshabalala579

Source: TikTok

East Coast Radio presenter Sky Tshabalala went viral on TikTok after showing himself getting a tattoo inspired by our very own 4x world rugby champions, the Springboks.

A video shared by Tshabalala himself shows him getting inked on the back of his arm during one of his live broadcast shows. The art features a springbok and the years that the Bokke have won the World Cup: 1995, 2007, 2019 and 2023.

"When you become a 4x time world champion, Tshabalala captioned the video.

For many fans, the Springboks' players are more than just athletes, they are role models and national heroes. They represent the best of South Africa, and they inspire people all over the world with their passion, dedication, and skill.

Tshabalala is a professional sports coach and really enjoys working with children. According to East Coast Radio, he also has an opinion on everything. His world revolves around sports, and he even played rugby in Australia.

Mzansi shows Tshabalala's Tattoos love

Although some netizens had questions about his tattoo's numerical order, many people showed Tshabalala love online.

Mevas commented:

"Please leave space for the next one."

kayita48 responded:

"Were you not supposed to start with 1995 at the top?"

Darren commented:

"Those who are hating on him should wake up and live in reality."

Wanda said:

"*Cries in Chiefs fan*."

Banzi 4️⃣5️⃣®️ wrote:

"‍♀️Peer pressure is real i thought it was a myth until today ‍♂️."

SA woman shows off meeting the Springboks in Paris

In another story, Briefly News reported that one South African woman was the envy of many when she took to social media to share amazing images of herself meeting the Springboks in Paris.

TikTokker @lees_u23 shared a post which features her posed with various Springboks players, including Faf De Klerk, Makazole Mapimpi, Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx and Immanuel Libbok, to name a few in Paris after the Rugby World Cup Win.

For many fans, the Springboks' players are more than just athletes, they are role models and national heroes. They represent the best of South Africa, and they inspire people all over the world with their passion, dedication, and skill.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News