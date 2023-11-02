One man's TikTok video went viral after interacting with a huge dog breed that is famous in South Africa

The huge dog was asserting itself, and its sheer size blew viewers away, while many were critical of the guy handling the dog

Online users speculated about the dog's behaviour in the video, and netizens cracked jokes about the guy interacting with the hound

A man was a TikTok viral hit when he interacted with a dog. Online users thought the dog was showing off its dominance.

A TikTok video shows a boerboel bothering a man, and many had a lot to say about his behaviour in the video. Image: @karriemhartogh

Source: TikTok

The video of the man with the boerboel got thousands of likes. Many peeps debated whether the man handled himself well around the fearsome breed.

Man faces boerboel in TikTok video

@karriemhartogh posted a video of a boerboel sniffing and jumping on a man. In the video, the man attempted to navigate past the huge dog.

Watch the video below:

SA discusses dog etiquette

Many found it interesting to observe the dog's behaviour. Some judged the man's posture, saying he didn't seem assertive around the boerboel.

Edmund Leo said:

"A very dominant breed, South African Boerboel. Don't show them any fear or else... hai voetjek man... hai soegha."

Mariobross39 commented:

"When you get to your friend's house and they do nothing about the dog, saying it just wants to play. "

Richie wrote:

"He's playing, but also showing dominance."

Mkhuselidavid said:

"What do you mean? 'mustn't let him jump on you' . How do you do that, how?"

Sadie gushed:

"Aaah, he wants to play "

Kirstenkotze joked:

"When you visit people and they say, 'No, man, he won't do anything.'"

Source: Briefly News