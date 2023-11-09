A lady went viral after handling her bicycle with expertise in a TikTok video recorded by a motorist in Cape Town traffic

The TikTok video of the cyclist putting on an oddly impressive show of athleticism left viewers in South Africa entertained

Online users were in complete awe as they watched the woman stay on her bicycle even after stopping

A TikTok video shows a funny moment in traffic in Hermanus, Cape Town. One cyclist on the road left online users amused.

A TikTok video shows a Cape Town cyclist balancing on her bicycle after stopping. Image: @thembailefty

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video received over 50,000 likes. The post also garnered hundreds of comments from people who raved about the cyclist.

Woman impresses with balancing skills

In the video by @thembanilefty, a woman on a bicycle showcased impressive balancing skills after coming to a stop. The motorist recording the scene captured the woman's remarkable balancing act.

SA impressed by cyclist

Many viewers found the woman's efforts hilarious. Some suggested that the cyclist's balancing act revealed her personality.

Sibongiseni Tshiloz said:

"Amazing."

Siyabonga Tshaka wrote:

"This is a clutch balance."

gee_110 added:

"This one can balance two relationships."

Emza Sthe wrote:

"I'm sure her relationship is also like this."

LongTen said:

"She could even balance our economy this one."

Source: Briefly News