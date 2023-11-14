Five dog breeds that are great for kids are golden retrievers, labradors, pugs, English bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels

Masabata Mohlakoana of Superdogs Training School in KZN bonds with friendly dogs. Image: Westend61/Getty Images, Superdogs KZN/Supplied

Dogs are great pets for children for many reasons. They can provide companionship, unconditional love and opportunities for learning and growth.

Briefly News sought expert advice from Masabata Mohlakoana of Superdogs Training School in KZN about the top five dog breeds that are ideal for children

According to Masabata, the following dog breeds are the top five kid-friendly. However, all the other breeds are also more than capable of being kid-friendly.

"It entirely depends on their nature (their environment, how they’re raised, how they’ve been socialised, past experiences, age and size).

"The most important of all is socialising. Good socialising has a huge impact on a dog’s life, whether it goes out a lot and is more exposed to humans or other dogs or animals. It is very important to socialise, especially from a very young age," shares Masabata.

1. Golden retrievers

According to Masabata, golden retrievers aren't aggressive.

"They love to play, meaning the kids can be more involved with them by doing certain activities. They are also patient dogs because they are able to put up with being played roughly or pulled by the ears by kids, hence they can lead the blind."

2. Labradors

Masabata explains that labradors share the same qualities as golden retrievers, who are also often used as guides.

"They also love playing and can be involved in fun activities like playing fetch and swimming."

3. Pugs

"Pugs are small breed and will most probably lick you to death. They are lovely, they are very gentle and their play is not too excessive as they get tired easily and love sleeping," Masabata says.

4. English Bulldogs

According to the dog expert, English bulldogs are wobbly and a bit clumsy. However, they are very good with kids. They love licking and cuddling and are very friendly.

5. Cavier King Charles Spaniels

"This is one of the rare breeds. They are very smart, love affection and aren't aggressive in nature."

It is important to choose a dog breed that is well-suited for children. Some breeds are more patient and tolerant of roughhousing than others.

It is also important to supervise children closely when interacting with dogs and teach children how to interact with dogs safely. Overall, dogs can be wonderful companions for children.

