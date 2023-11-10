A man filmed a video to tell people that they don't need to go to McDonald's for one of their most popular drinks

The creator plugged his audience on TikTok with an alternative for McDonald's Watermelon Mcfizz

South Africans thanked the creator for sharing the alternative drink especially because of the Israel-Palestine conflict

A TikTok video about McDonald's iconic drink, the McFizz, went viral. Many people were eager to know they could get a drink that tastes the same as McDonald's iconic drink.

A TikTok video shows a man plugging SA with a cheaper version of McDonald's Mcfizz. Image: @intezaar_kippie

Source: TikTok

The young man's drink recommendation got over 18,000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people who were happy to find a replacement as they were boycotting McDonald's.

Man makes TikTok video of McDonald's Mcfizz

In the video, the TikTokker @intezaar_kippie detailed that Double O's watermelon-flavoured drink tastes exactly like the Watermelon McFizz. The creator said the 2L bottle costs R13.

Watch his video:

SA welcomes McFizz alternative

Many people were keen to try the replacement for a McDonald's drink. Netizens also said they wanted the drink because they were boycotting McDonald's. CNN reports that the fast-food chain has been identified as one of the businesses that were helping to feed soldiers of Israel's apartheid state.

Labeeqah Adams said:

"We mos boycotting mcdeez. I love Double O now."

kalopsea commented:

"And were' also boycotting McDonald's."

Amy.A wrote:

"Lol just got plugged."

Liam (kazuha's version) vocuhed for the recommendation:

"Legit bought this and said it tasted like the Mcfizz."

faded.jade_ added:

"Don’t let Mcdonalds see this."

