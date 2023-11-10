A non-native isiXhosa speaker made two petrol attendants' day after recording a video with them for her TikTok

The lady, who is of European descent, made a video showing her cheerful interaction with workers at a Total petrol station

Many people's hearts were warmed after seeing the lady with the men who were not expecting her to speak isixhosa

Many people were delighted by a TikTok of a woman speaking the second most common language in South Africa. Many people were not expecting that woman to be able to speak isiXhosa.

A TikTok video shows a moment at Total Garage when a non-native IsiXhosa speaker chatted with the petrol attendants. Image: @thebezfam

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman while out and about received thousands of likes. Many complimented the TikTok creator on her language skills.

Petrol attendants in awe of woman

@thebezfam is a non-native isiXhosa speaker, and she always nails it. In a video posted on TikTok, she mingled with employees at a petrol station.

Watch the video below to see their cute interaction:

SA applauds woman's isiXhosa skills

Online users were gushing over the wholesome video. Many people complimented the woman on her isiXhosa pronunciation.

Sakhile DinangweMagaye said:

"Wow so fluent."

Alostro commented:

"Tik Tok is showing us a different side of South Africa."

Devin wrote:

"I swear when you learn a new language it's like you also download a new personality."

user9265052720344 applauded:

"Accent is 100 percent."

Ambrosia Gail added:

"She can speak the language better than me."

softlife45 joked:

"Khuphuka lapho 1st additional language."

Non-native isiXhosa speakers go viral

South Africans love to see people from different cultures try foreign languages. A nonnative isixhosa speaker went viral for entering a taxi and greeting everyone in the language

