A homeowner got an unusual visit from a slow loris, and people from Africa believed it was an evil spirit

The incident unfolded in a TikTok video that quickly reached 12 million views, with many not even knowing what this unusual animal was

The homeowner's surprise and the social media users' concern are evident in the video, shedding light on cultural beliefs

People from Africa share views of unique animal found in the house. Images: Paul England

Source: Getty Images

A homeowner received an unexpected visit from a creature known as a slow loris, which sparked a wave of concern and warnings.

Slow loris found

On a TikTok page, @pethealer1225 uploaded a video of a woman walking into her house to find a slow loris in her home. A slow loris is a nocturnal primate in Southeast Asia, known for its distinctive large eyes and slow, deliberate movements. These small primates have a toxic bite, secreting venom from glands on their elbows, which they can deliver when threatened. However, there is nothing evil linked to them and just superstitions.

The incident unfolded in a TikTok video and quickly gained traction, accumulating an impressive 12 million views. The clip captures the homeowner's surprise and the community's collective response to the unusual discovery. In a cultural context deeply rooted in traditions and superstitions, the presence of the slow loris triggered alarm bells, as some people from Africa interpreted it as a symbol of witchcraft.

Watch the video below:

Netizens share views on the unique creature

As the video circulated, it ignited discussions about the intersection of traditional and modern practices. While some viewers found amusement in the unusual encounter, others appreciated the opportunity to learn about the diverse beliefs and customs that shape Africa.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Jamie77 said:

"I was like awwww, look at those eyes. And then I see Search: slow loris venom bite."

@Rosegold commented:

"I was today years old when heard of a slow loris."

@Dalton shared:

"That’s a slow loris it has a venomous bite (never heard of or seen this animal before in my life)."

@faith said:

"People in the comments shouting 'this is a slow loris'. As an African, this is a demon possessed animal sent by your village pple to monitor you."

@Queen dida advised:

"I don't know about slow loris but in country Tanzania that is a witch."

@Hyeres_runes said:

"Slow loris is so adorable yet so dangerous."

@Ngurii joke:

"That's somebody's Granny caught red-handed fellow Africans will understand."

