A video on TikTok showed how much people needed potatoes. A farmer was generous to locals in his area.

A TikTok video shows a farmer giving away potatoes and many applauded him. Image: @nexusnexussa

Source: TikTok

The video of the farmers' efforts to give away free food received Over 9K likes. There were thousands of comments from people who raved about the farmer.

Farmer feeds people for free

@newsnexussa shared a video depicting individuals rushing to collect crops in a field. The caption revealed that a farmer allowed people to take his leftover potato harvest.

TikTok users applaud farmer

Many were impressed by the farmer's decision not to let the leftovers go to waste. Netizens praised the act, especially considering many people's challenges.

user1748940508020 said:

"Give back to the needy. Some needed this so bad. Those who are complaining can't even feed their struggling relatives."

kamz wrote:

"This farmer deserves more land because he shares with his community."

Andre Faro commented:

"Seems like people don't understand, this is biblical. Well done farmer, you're giving to the people."

Sdumza added:

"The farmer deserves more land."

Prisca Phathy admitted:

"The way potatoes are so expensive, I would be also be there shame"

Egg crisis ravages South Africa

Mzansi faced an egg shortage due to a disease affecting poultry farmers. The disease caused egg prices to skyrocket.

Source: Briefly News