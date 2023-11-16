A TikTok video unveils a woman's breathtaking home with a massive skylight and geometric light wall

In the world of TikTok where trends come and go, a recent video has caught the attention of viewers for an entirely different reason. Shared by user @HomeInspoGuru, the video provides a stunning glimpse into a woman's home, leaving audiences in awe of the modern design and innovative features that define the space.

Mzansi people were impressed by the stunning and modern design of this home. Image: @neonene0

Source: TikTok

Some of the most popular videos on the internet are of interior design and home construction. People love to see a makeover.

Woman shows off amazing skylight in home

A video shared by @HomeInspoGuru begins with a captivating shot of a massive skylight that floods the living space with natural light. The sheer size of the skylight is enough to make any architecture enthusiast marvel at the ingenuity behind such a design choice.

The abundance of sunlight creates a warm and inviting atmosphere, setting the stage for the rest of the home's impressive features.

As the tour continues, the camera pans to reveal a geometric light wall, adding a touch of artistic flair to the contemporary interior. The intricate patterns and strategic placement of lights turn the wall into a focal point, creating a visual masterpiece that complements the sleek and stylish aesthetic of the entire space.

The fusion of modern and artistic elements throughout the home captivates viewers, making it clear why this video has become a sensation on TikTok.

Take a look:

Gorgeous architecture has people marvelling

Comments on the TikTok video reflect the admiration and awe inspired by the home's design. Users express their love for the skylight, describing it as a game-changer in bringing the outdoors inside. The geometric light wall also draws praise, with many applauding the homeowner's bold and creative choice in lighting design.

Read some comments:

Belleza Aesthetics loves it:

“This house, I need the plan.”

UserC10623462 suggested:

“Get a rug to compliment and warm up the space, Mama, beautiful home.”

king_lesh2 admitted:

“I'm sorry, but I'm copying this.”

Mathagu Mbofho said:

“This is beautiful!”

Lii'ndok-hlee Kabini asked:

“Roughly how much did you spend? Only answer if you’re comfortable. It’s very beautiful.”

