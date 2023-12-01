A South African woman (@tumelo_mm) shared a video on how to clean a dirty iron using white Colgate toothpaste

Many viewers were impressed and compared her to Mbali Nhlapo, a famous TikTok housekeeper

Others shared their cleaning hacks, including using vinegar, baking soda, salt, Panadol (in some countries), and Scripto

A woman shared how she gets her iron looking good as new using toothpaste. Image: @tumelo_mm

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman took to social media to share her handy and effective hack on cleaning a dirty iron using toothpaste.

Woman cleans iron using toothpaste

A TikTok video shared by @tumelo_mm shows the woman applying a generous amount of white Colgate toothpaste onto the blackened part of the iron.

She then plugs it into the electricity socket. She allows the iron to heat up, burning the toothpaste until it is a hardened brown substance, which she easily scrubs off, leaving the iron clean and shiny again.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman's cleaning hack

Several Mzansi netizens were impressed by her hack and even referred to her as Mbali Nhlapho - the popular housekeeper on TikTok. Other people shared their own tips and solutions on how to clean an iron.

Orapeleng Dikutle commented:

"No cause Mbali made me buy vinegar le bicarbonate of soda."

ebbenipinge925 replied:

"You can just use salt."

F O N O commented:

"Must it only be the plain white or i can usr the colgate with blue red colors?"

Dimakatso Molea commented:

"Why did I think something would go wrong ,"

cool commented:

"In my country, Panadol will do just fine, heat the iron and scrub it with Panadol. Done."

Kiki_lisous1 commented:

"My name is Mbali Nhlapo ❤️❤️."

denny junior said:

"Guys you can simply scrub that with Scripot ."

Resourceful woman uses hot pan to iron pants

In another story, Briefly News reported that amid South Africa's ongoing energy crisis, a woman from KwaZulu-Natal has captured the attention of social media with her resourceful approach to ironing her clothes.

In a TikTok video, the woman is seen using a hot pan as an alternative to an iron due to loadshedding, the country's controlled power outages.

The video shows the woman heating a small amount of water in a pan over a gas stove.

Source: Briefly News