A clever man has found a way to prevent car theft by creating an innovative mechanism that makes it more difficult for thieves to break in

He designed a metal locker to secure his car's foot pedals, which he locks whenever he leaves the vehicle unattended

TikTok users have been impressed by his brilliant idea, especially given the increasing rate of car theft in the country

A man theft-proofed his car by creating a foot pedal locker. Images: @christine.roslynmansour, @dardespot

In a TikTok video, a user shared Norman's creative idea that makes his car theft-proof. Norman built a metal locker for his car's foot pedals.

He locks the foot pedals when he gets out of the vehicle and unlocks them when he wants to drive again.

Watch how Norman theft-proofed his car

The TikTok video shared by @christine.roslynmansour got over 70K likes.

TikTok community loves Norman's clever invention

Many people have praised Norman's genius idea, while others have enjoyed a good laugh.

@user3667172617204 said:

"Brilliant Indeed!!!! I recently had my car stolen... I understand, Norman."

@khothatsodiphoko commented:

"Norman, please hook me up with that security system, I approve."

@mirage791 said:

"We laugh but this is our reality, guys."

@Kaptein_Skuim shared:

"This is actually brilliant."

@Jetskirydr commented:

"Make this standard equipment and maybe it will drop our insurance costs?!"

Car theft statistics worry motorists

According to the South African Police Services (SAPS) second quarter (July 2023 - September 2023) crime statistics, 9 586 car thefts were recorded stolen.

This number is a cause for concern among motorists as it signifies a rise in car theft incidents.

Car thieves shift focus to high-end cars

BusinessTech previously reported that car thieves have elevated and shifted their focus to high-end cars like SUVs.

The report highlighted that vehicles manufactured by Toyota, VW, Ford and Nissan are among the commonly targeted brands by criminals.

Criminals have found new ways of carjacking

In another report, Briefly News reported that South African criminals have found new methods for carjacking.

These include the drive-thru hijacking method involving two vehicles trapping a motorist in the drive-thru queue.

The other one involves criminals purposefully bumping the victim's vehicle. They flag the motorists to stop to exchange insurance information, only to steal their vehicle at gunpoint.

