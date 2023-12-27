One TikTok video showing fancy sports cars lined up at a school left many people in doubt that it was a real

The TikTokker claimed that parents who pay an exorbitant amount came to pick their children up in their fancy cars

Online users discussed some of the most expensive schools in South Africa, including Hilton College and The American International School of Johannesburg

A TikTok video showing a school's supposed parking lot went viral. The collection of cars made people think it was too good to be true.

A TikTok video shows Ferraris parked at a school, but people were not convinced. Image: SolStock/ Getty Images / @forex_genie

Source: UGC

The video of the expensive cars got thousands of likes as it got people's attention. The video got hundreds of comments from people who debated the school fee

TikTok video shows off Ferraris parked

A TikTok video by @forex.genie shows Ferraris and other luxury cars all lined up. The creator shared the video and claimed it was the parking lot of the most expensive school in South Africa.

The TikTokker claimed that the school's tuition was R700 000. While it was not clear which school, one of the most expensive in SA is The American International School of Johannesburg with fees of over R500 000. BusinessTech reported that Hilton College in KZN is over R350 000.

Watch the clip below:

South Africa doubts parking lot full of Ferraris

Online users commented that they did not believe the cars were parents. People suspected that the video was simply showing luxury vehicles.

happy tebo nasoe said:

"Yoh AISJ that school is so expensive for first year you pay R500 000+."

its_.hlukeee commented:

"Btw there’s no school in South Africa that’s R700k this video is just for views y'all."

Saint&Sailor wrote:

"Probably the government we bought it for them."

themomo added:

"At the end of the day, we all gonna end up in the same Unis, and crazy thing is the ones who went to the cheap high schools are the ones who will pass."

schmaik0070 commented:

"They complain the loudest about the Anc govt."

Unknown was doubtful:

"No school in SA is that rich."

Curro parking lot went viral

In a separate but related story, Curro High School parents were trending after their cars lined up for pickup. People were raving over the fancy cars that they spotted.

Mzansi reacts to matric parking lot of luxury cars

Briefly News previously reported that Some South African kids were just born into good fortune, man.

A TikTok video posted by @claudiassspams shows a school parking lot that boasts a variety of expensive and luxury cars said to be particularly demarcated for matric learners.

Judging by the comments, many netizens were impressed, and some were in disbelief at the type of cars some Mzansi youngsters had.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News