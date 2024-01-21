SA had the pleasure of witnessing five striking contemporary rondavels shown in a TikTok video

The footage of the home challenged perceptions of rural living only being rustic and backward

The seamless blend of the traditional rondavel design with a touch of modern elegance captivated viewers

A video of beautifully built rondavels in KwaZulu-Natal impressed Mzansi. Image: @ayanda_ngomane

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user gave Mzansi a close look at a stunning homestead in KwaZulu-Natal.

Stunning rondavels shine on TikTok

He unveiled the charm of five modern rondavels that redefine the primitive narrative. The clip was posted by @ayanda_ngomane and is making waves on the platform.

Nestled against a backdrop of rolling green hills, the video gained traction with an impressive 378,000 views, shattering misconceptions about rural living.

Virtual tour of contemporary rondavels

The captivating footage displays the perfect fusion of old and new, as traditional rondavel designs received a contemporary facelift.

People were quick to express their amazement at the stunning structures, applauding the craftsmanship that breathed life into each of these unique homes.

Watch the video below:

Netizens marvel at KwaZulu-Natal home

Netizens said in the comment section the video proved that tradition and modernity can coexist harmoniously.

Read some comments below:

@Nkonzoh207 mentioned:

"Wazewamuhle umuzi."

@Enhle_341 asked:

"Muhle kakhulu lomuzi. Manje yin wenze ama rondavels wodwa?"

@babalwanoza stated:

"Wow, ubuhle obungaka. American White House."

@thando844 commented:

"The picture I had mangifunda iHlomu the wife."

@user8746705571893 commented:

"Tjeeeer let me focus because the pressure is getting worse."

@zoewazolekakhoza shared:

"Nice. That's what I'm dreaming of having in my yard and a mini swimming pool. Creating my small heaven in my yard, God is in control. "

@tshepisomncube_ added:

"Location? Mhhhh, I can’t wait for the finished project.✅"

@user9214872056698 said:

"Absolutely beautiful. Well done bhutie wami."

Interior of rondavel house wows Mzansi

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man amazed netizens when he showed off the impressively stunning interior of his rondavel village home on TikTok.

The video shows the cameraman walking into the house and taking a tour as he reveals a stylish and fully furnished lounge area, dining room, two spacious bedrooms and modern bathroom.

