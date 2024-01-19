A young lady shared a TikTok video of herself anxiously checking her IEB matric results and the joyful reaction

The TikTokker @monde.diaries._ is a matriculant and prospective Wits University student wishing to study Dramatic Arts

She spoke to Briefly News about the experience of checking her results and advice she has for matrics in 2024

The TikTokker shared her video of her reaction to her matric results. Source: TikTok/@monde.diaries.

Source: TikTok

On January 18th, many matric students were anxiously looking at their phones, awaiting their results for the biggest exams of their lives. TikTokker @monde.diaries._ posted a video to share this intense experience and the absolute elation she felt when she received the results.

Reaction to matric results

Her video shows her, with a worried look on her face, checking the SMS from the IEB to find her results, before she jumps for joy and dances in her room.

She told Briefly News:

"Receiving my matric results was nerve-wracking and exciting at the same time. But when the time came closer to receiving my results I cried because I was so scared of the outcome. Nothing was funny at that moment till I got my results.

I told myself that I would get a bachelor's Pass and a distinction in Dramatic Arts and I did, I spoke it into existence and I’m proud of myself."

In the end, she got what she wanted saying that her biggest struggle throughout the year was managing her own time.

She added:

"My assignments were always lacking something due to not being able to manage my time well. But luckily @missangler on TikTok helped me with that. I suggest the matrics of 2024 watch her tips for matrics videos on TikTok."

Advice to the matriculants of 2024

She also shared advice to the matrics of 2024, telling them to work ahead of time, read further, and try to understand the material before their teacher explains it.

She says that she has her plans set off for the coming years:

"I plan on going to my dream university, which is Wits so that I can study my passion, which is performance arts, and for my modeling career to take off."

TikTok captures a family's emotional reaction to a man's Matric results

In other Briefly News, a TikTok video capturing a young man's nerves and anxiety as he waited to know his 2023 matric results has gone viral

The footage shows the man waiting nervously and giving his sister his phone to avoid speaking to extended family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News