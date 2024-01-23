A matriculant said he'll be going back to Grade 12 after he only passed with a Higher Certificate

He encouraged those in similar situations not to be afraid to make the same decision

The online community reacted with pride, applauding the young guy for taking such a brave step to repeat matric

A matriculant said he would repeat the grade after he got a Higher Certificate. Images: @melanie_red

Source: TikTok

A young man said he plans to repeat Grade 12 after obtaining a Higher Certificate. @melanie_red took to his Instagram with a heavy heart and a little drive to share the news. He congratulated his friends, who all got bachelor's passes, and encouraged those in the same boat as him to be strong.

Melanie said he chose to repeat the Grade because rewriting doesn't make sense to him. He added that repeating Grade 12 is not a bad thing, as it is perceived by many. It is a sign of growth because one takes responsibility to rectify the mistake.

"FAILED MATRIC 2023|Honestly I won't lie this broke me... But then at the same time why should I even be embarrassed (Melanie Red failed matric)with it there's no one to impress so yeah PROUDLY REPEATING grade 12 !!"

See the man sharing the news

TikTokkers proud

The video garnered over 13K views, with many online users impressed by the man's decision to return to school.

@Pat junior said:

"There's no age limit for learning. Failure forces you to address the weaknesses you have in you, more especially if you want to move forward. You are a superstar in the making ❤"

@Siyethemba wrote:

"It takes a lot to talk about this, I admire your courage. A lot of people need to hear this. Wish you the best and never give up. God bless you ♥️♥️♥️"

@Alata Sakati SK commented:

"That's a great decision bro, I also failed my matric in 2022, repeated it in 2023 and I came back with a bachelor's. I think it's a great decision."

@Sandra shared:

"All the best!"

@Tumelo️‍️‍ said:

"I'm proud of you for this, Melanie❤️"

Woman becomes CEO of her company after matric rewrite

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who rewrote her matric and became the CEO of her company.

A TikTok user, @nikilitha_za, said she failed Grade 12 in 2020, but she never gave up and applied for a rewrite in June. While waiting for the results, she bagged a job as a music sync agent and closed her first big deal on Netflix's Blood & Water.

She passed and enrolled at a higher learning institution and opened her agency, where she also closed a big deal on Shaka Ilembe.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News