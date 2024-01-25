A woman who is on her weight loss journey had a tough time cheating on her diet

She was too hungry that she made noodles for herself despite having slimming wires

The online community reacted with laughter, with some sharing their experiences with jaw wires

A lady with jaw wires made noodles and used her fingers to shove them in her mouth. Images: @bookaycalado/ TikTok, @bookay_calado/ Instagram

Slim wire is one of many ways to lose weight. It involves wiring the patient's jaw close to restrict their food intake and help them lose weight. This procedure should always be done under the close supervision of a healthcare team, including a medical doctor and a dietician.

With slimming wire, there are foods you can and cannot consume. For example, one can consume fruit juice, smooth yoghurt and cream soup, to name a few. Consuming hard food is a no-go.

However, one TikTokker was so hungry that she made noodles for herself. The tricky part came when she had to consume them. It was a job and a half, a real struggle. She had to use her fingers to shove the noodles in her mouth. She shared the video.

"I was too hungry shame i tried noodles"

A woman with slim wire forces noodles

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

TikTokkers share their own experience with slimming wires

The video has over 39k likes, with many online users wishing her luck in her weight loss journey and some sharing their experiences with slim wires.

@formi54 commented:

"I had them for 6 weeks I'm happy with my body from size 42 to 38 goin to 34 I'm doing banting now and intiment fast."

@Papiipacifier said:

"Guys what happens when you have to throw up? "

@Bongile Khumalo wrote:

"Lol I’m on day 10 and you just gave me an idea will be easy for me coz I have a tooth missing on the side "

@_Pearl_ZWIDE commented:

"How do you yawn?"

@K.C shared:

"My mom once did them and the other day we went to a party she forced rice in and after that day she went to remove them"

@Naydine said:

"This is wild,!"

Woman shows off massive weight loss

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who showed off her weight loss.

Tumie More documented her weight loss on TikTok, providing inspiration and resources to those looking to drop a few pounds.

