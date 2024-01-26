A Mzansi woman took the bold decision to become an egg donor and decided to share the experience online

A viral TikTok video shows her arriving at a fertility clinic as she works on various documents

The post sparked interest in many other women who were considering following the same path

A woman was happy to donate her eggs to a fertility clinic.

Source: TikTok

A South African woman took to social media to share a video documenting her journey of becoming an egg donor.

In the viral TikTok video, @malenda_t arrives at MedFem Fertility Clinic as she fills in paperwork and smiles happily at the prospect of being an egg donor.

Watch the video below:

What is an egg donor?

According to Aevitas Fertility Clinic, an egg donor is a young woman who donates some of her own eggs to intended parents struggling to have a baby.

Egg donors donate their eggs when the intended mother cannot produce good-quality eggs for fertilisation.

After the donor has undergone egg retrieval, the donor eggs are fertilised through IVF with either the partner's seed or the donor's seed. Through fertilisation, an embryo forms and is placed back into the intended mother's womb.

SA reacts to egg donor

Mzansi netizens were intrigued by the woman's post, as some were also considering becoming egg donors, provided they would get paid for it. Others commented on how they couldn't go through such a procedure due to cultural reasons.

Primrose commented:

"Ngzoyenza ngoba inemali phakathi."

ANGEL_MAKHANYA asked:

"I don’t want to donate I want to sell, how much can it be?"

Nelly malema responded:

"I did that 2014 at netcare parklane, then it was R7000 only did it once Bt it was for a relative."

wrote:

"Having babies somewhere somewhere who aren’t mine but mine…ngiyasaba."

Precious Phindy Msibi replied:

"Ngoba inemali nje ngiphakathi please plug me guys ."

nokulunga659 replied:

"Isinto asingivumeli. Dlozi liyongibuza ngaleyo ngane."

