A South African woman posted a TikTok video venting about how she could no longer put up with paying over R6 000 for medical aid.

In the now-viral video, a stressed @hairbyreneilwe is seen complaining about the high medical fees she needs to pay every month for herself and her daughter.

Evidently at her wits' end, @hairbyreneilwe asks viewers how much they pay for their medical aid and whether they would judge her if she were to cancel her membership.

According to TimesLive, medical aid can often be a grudge purchase – something people do not willingly prioritise. However, the benefits of being a medical scheme member far outweigh the cost, and there is no guarantee that one's health will always be good enough to cover expenses out of pocket.

Mzansi shares their thoughts

Netizens reacted to the post with their take on the expensiveness and necessity of having medical aid.

Kondi waha Navho commented:

"The only reason i want to get married so i can be on my spouse medical aid ."

Hlamu Mhana Khwatsi replied:

"Guys try medical insurance I’ve been using mine for 2 years now and I am happy shame same benefits as medical aid depends on the type of cover ."

Lele responded:

"Polmed is the best❤️."

Khanyisile Magcaba commented:

"R16 800 discovery sibaningi kodwa 8."

jogayef replied:

"I'm on Polmed two kids my wife pay R1900 very cheap."

mpumie001 replied:

"Umholo womuntu loyo."

South African man shares he copes without medical aid

Briefly News reported that healthcare costs in South Africa are rising continuously.

Consequently, since medical aid schemes are businesses, and they need to make a profit to stay afloat, they need to charge premiums that are high enough to cover their costs and make a profit.

A man took to social media to hilariously explain what life without medical aid as an adult is like.

