A woman lost her edges in a hair-perming mishap and shared the shocking video with TikTok users

Devastated by the experience, she cautioned others about the potential risks of using perm on the fragile hairline

The footage got 10 million views and sparked discussions about the effects of chemical treatments on hair

A hair content creator posted a video of her bad experience with a perm. Image: @6figurehairbabe

A woman's quest for the perfect edges took an unexpected turn in a TikTok video that has everyone talking.

Edges gone with a wipe

The woman decided to perm her edges and was shocked when the hair started falling off. She is seen in the clip wiping off the chemical cream that left the covered area bald.

Woman issues perm warning

The woman candidly shared her experience to warn others. Her advice? Think twice before perming your edges for a ponytail.

The footage posted by @6figurehairbabe had viewers both astonished and intrigued.

Watch the video below:

Perm mishap or hair remover?

As netizens weighed in, debates started over the cause of the mishap. Man suspect she used hair removers like Nair and Veet because they have never seen relaxers or perms melt off hair like that.

@baldandbraided asked:

"Guuurl how long did you leave the perm?"

@thats_symphoni commented:

"On the bright side, your next wig install finna eat down."

@thisischichi7 posted:

"Did you use Nair or Veet as relaxer?"

@happynathi2010 wrote:

"I relaxed me and they came out beautiful I don’t know what you used."

@shen_london mentioned:

"What kind of relaxer did you use? I have never seen this happen unless you colour and bleach the same day."

@ghosted.t33 shared:

"I would have been in tears. "

@fw.l3b0 added:

"You used hair removal or left if for way too long."

@mueni_kyallo commented:

"Man, I'd cry so bad."

