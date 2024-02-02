A clip of a young lady's phone being washed away by the sea in South Africa has gone viral on social media

The footage posted on TikTok shows a group of women on the beach taking a video until a strong wave swept away the phone

The content amused people as they flooded the stunner's comment section with laughter

A video of a woman's phone being washed away into the ocean in South Africa has left many netizens in stitches.

Woman runs to save her phone

The clip posted by @mouse_nd on TikTok shows how friends enjoyed their time on the beach. The ladies decide to capture the moment with a photo to save the lovely memory. A wave came from behind as they took the video, and the phone was washed away. The lady ran toward her phone to try and save it.

The video has gone viral on social media, generating over 1.1 million views on the video platform.

Watch the video below:

Netizens are in laughter

The content amused people as they flocked to the comment section with laughter, while others sympathised with the woman whose phone was washed away by the wave.

Jay4011

"The way she's running, I think the phone is a Mobicel."

Mercy Hasowa

"I am sure the phone is waterproof that's why we can still see this video."

Manthope said:

"I can’t stop laughing."

Wandile A Nkambule

"That's how you win a marathon not running like you're clapping hands."

Corny M wrote:

"Then they gonna say send me pictures yet they didn't run with you."

Ford SUV washed away into the ocean in South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that a Ford SUV being washed away into the ocean somewhere in South Africa had left many netizens with their jaws dropped.

The video posted on TikTok by @breadinthebed shows the vehicle in the ocean as waves crash against it with no occupants or people in sight.

"Just a normal day in South Africa," the video was captioned.

It is unclear what led to the tragic incident.

