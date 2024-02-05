A video of a police officer being met by a flock of pigeons has gone viral on social media

The footage captured the rare moment the birds flew down to the cop as he was closing a gate

The video sparked intrigue and various views from netizens who were convinced the encounter was a good omen

A video shows an unsuspecting cop being crowded by a flock of pigeons. Image: riderfoot, Gallo Images

A now-viral video boasting 1.3 million views captured the rare sight of a police officer encountering a flock of pigeons.

The CCTV footage shared on Tiktok by @monenese.simon shows the SAPS police officer closing a gate during the day before several pigeons begin flying down and landing right in front of the gate, as though they were intending to meet him right there - for Lord know what, Lol.

Check the incredible moment below:

According to PigeonHow, despite their mixed reputation, pigeons hold onto their age-old association with good fortune. For some, a pigeon nesting in or visiting one's home or window is viewed as a sign of peace or good luck. Some also believe that finding a pigeon's feather signifies a message of balance and love from the universe.

Pigeon sighting leaves Mzansi netizens awestruck

The video garnered many views and comments from intrigued netizens. Several people were convinced that good luck was on the police officer's way.

ISizukulu SikaMuna Phuthini

Ndlondlo yama juba."

Jabulile said:

"Amajuba they always know isikhathi owapha ngaso ukudla."

Una Ntobela responded:

"Washo wehla umoya wempumelelo ulethwa amajuba."

Ruru Maw replied:

"Yinhlanhla enkulu ezayo kuwe."

Nomafu said:

"Kodwa Nina bantu bakithi nongafuni nje kuthiwa asazi sethe it’s a confirmation of something omunye uthi it’s a blessing omunye uthi abakini , aybo uyaziphakela ubhuti lezinyoni ."

zinyobulala_sabiemadlala wrote:

"Konjwe usungathwala ngenyoni ne? Zibuyele late emphantweni?."

user16799174251167Agatha commented:

"Wababiza bonke UNoah, bangene ekanana."

