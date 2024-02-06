A young woman took to social media where she threw shade at the African National Congress (ANC), which left peeps in stitches

In the video, the stunner told her followers to get ready with her as she showcased the five reasons to vote for the reigning party

Online users reacted to the video, with many people agreeing with the content creator while others simply laughed it off

In a hilarious video, a young lady poked fun at the African National Congress (ANC). The lady's clip left many people in laughter.

Waman pokes fun at ANC

With the 2024 election coming up, many people are conducting free advisement for their favourite party to gain awareness and win the elections; however, this young lady did the contrary as she took to TikTok to shade the ANC. The video posted by @sisforseebs has gained over 137.4 K viewers, along with thousands of likes and many comments, within just a few hours of its publication.

In the video, the young lady says:

"Get ready with me while I give you five reasons to vote for the ANC."

As the clip continued, the stunner remained silent as she got ready and conveyed her message by demonstrating it as an act while she got ready. Her silence insinuates that there are no good reasons to vote for the ANC.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the young woman's clip

Many people rushed to the stunner's comments as they praised her for "informative information.'

Zinedine Thabang said:

"All thanks to you; now I have a reason to vote."

Lisa Lee wrote:

"Please do more vids like this; it is very informative, babes."

Keaganxii | YouTuber shared:

"Yho I totally understand the last point you said, and people just don’t get it."

Lee.hlabisa was in complete agreement by adding:

"Second reason VALID."

Lerato commented:

"I honestly hear the second one hey!"

SA is unbothered by Cyril Ramaphosa's promise to end energy crisis by 2024

Briefly News previously reported on Cyril Ramaphosa, who made headlines after making big promises. The politician may be vying for another term as president as he says he plans to end the energy crisis.

Rotating schedules of power cuts by Eskom has many South Africans desperate for a solution. People have many opinions after the president's latest promises regarding electricity problems.

