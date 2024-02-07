One mand had an unfortunate experience at one of the mother city's groove hotspots

He was left sad and disappointed after seeing his girlfriend, who told him she was sleeping at home

The online community reacted to the video, with many defending the woman, saying she probably woke up and decided to go to groove

A man saw his bae at the same groove spot as him after she told him she was asleep at home. Images: @khayelitshgroove_/ TikTok, @Maskot/ Getty Images

A man had his fun cut short after he saw his girlfriend who said she was sleeping at groove.

@khayelitshagroove_ posted a video on TikTok of the man sitting on a sofa in one of Cape Town's groove hotspots. The last time he spoke to his girlfriend, she was sleeping at home.

It was a shock to his system to see her having fun at the same spot as him. In part two of the video, things got a bit tense.

The man decided to play with his phone as there was nothing else he could think of doing. While at it, his girlfriend was said to be smooched in his presence. The guy's sadness and disappointment were visible on his face.

Man sees his girl at groove after she said she was sleeping

Watch the TikTok funny video below:

TikTokkers side with the woman

The video got over 200k views. Many online users found the guy's situation funny, with some trying to defend the woman.

@Gugu came up with a scenario:

"I know u girl wouldn't have went there if Bekazi ukuth u baby uya khonahe probably also lied kanti akabuzanga elangeni" ( I know that the girl wouldn't have gone there if she knew the man was there but he probably lied too)

@ThenjiRoni defended the girl:

"Yes, she was sleeping but then she woke up she wasn’t gonna sleep forever nje."

@Zuko M suggested:

"Eish get this brother a beer..."

@Kairo looked at the girl's point of view:

"She changed her mind and just forgot to Communicate that "

@Summer and Us came up with an excuse for the girl:

"I’m sure she was sleeping, but after that call, another one came in and convinced her to go out "

@gogo_gwala3 said:

" Good girl."

