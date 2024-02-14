A young woman showed people how much she didn't want to have any social interaction after getting home

The lady went back home and found visitors whom she avoided by getting to her room using a different route

The video of the creator's effort was relatable to many others who gathered to discuss their introverted ways

The young woman in the TikTok video didn't want to greet guests. The lady's sister posted a clip showing how she snuck back into her own home.

A TikTok video shows an introvert who snuck into her home to avoid greeting visitors. Image: Getty Images / Klaus Vedfelt / @phuthimabelane

The clip of the shy young woman received thousands of likes. Many people thought it was hilarious to see the stunner's antics.

Woman sneaks back home

A woman @phuthimabelane filmed her sister, who snuck back into her own house. She showed she did not want to greet the visitors by squeezing through a window.

Watch the hilarious clip:

SA amused by introvert's adventures

Many people thought the lady was being reasonable. The video made many people laugh as people discussed how they avoid visitors. World Food and Wine suggest ways to get rid of guests, including asking about their plans to leave and starting to clean up.

Read the comments below:

Mo said:

"My kind of extremes. I really don’t like interacting."

Pretty bird wrote:

"I'll fake sleep to avoid them calling me to greet them no matter how hungry I am or whichever way there is to avoid people, I will take it."

WHY NOT commented:

"Me and her should be friends. I remember passing my gate cause I saw cars that I don't know."

Bohemian Mystic

"I find this completely acceptable behavior."

Latoya admitted:

"After seeing this, I guess I’m not an introvert, cause I would have walked through the door and said nothing to them."

Erika could relate:

"As a fellow introvert. This is completely understandable to me."

