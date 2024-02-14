Global site navigation

TikTok Video Captures Hilarious Moment, Rhodes University Students Chased by Cow
by  Sinothando Siyolo
  • Rhodes University students had livestock chasing them while they were having a chilled moment
  • In the TikTok video shared, the students were on the field minding their own business when a cow decided to join them
  • The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A cow chased Rhodes University students in a viral TikTok video.
A cow chased Rhodes University students while they were having fun on the sports field. Images: @nomsa_bubbles/ TikTok, @Rhodes University/ Facebook
Netizens are in stitches after a TikTok video of Rhodes University students being chased by a cow went viral.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @nomsa_bubbles, the students from the university in the Eastern Cape are seen having fun at the sports field in the evening. But their fun was cut short when a cow came into the field and started chasing them. They hilariously scattered around.

Animals are known to be roaming around a lot in the town of Makhanda, where the university is situated. One could easily come across a donkey roaming around the street like nobody's business.

Cow chases Rhode students

Watch the TikTok funny video below:

TikTokkers found the video hilarious

The video garnered over 10k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@user22222222 had a suggestion:

"You’re are running away from a month's worth of meat??? Mina I'd be chasing that thing haa.aa meat is too expensive "

@Gontse commented:

"That's my lobola! "

@Thato Janet shared:

"The way I'm so scared of cows I'd faint."

@Rigo_318 joked:

"They want lobola, but they are running away from it?? "

@jenny K hilariously said its culture:

"That’s how we welcome people at Rhodes."

@Busi M was taken down memory lane:

"I miss Rhodes so much"

@ambesa ? laughed:

"Tell me you’re in the eastern cape without telling you’re in the eastern cape "

KZN student scared of livestock on campus

In another story, Briefly News reported about a KZN student who was scared of cows roaming around the university's campus.

A student in KZN @sthandwasenkhosi showed people that they have livestock on campus. In the video, she was complaining about being chased by a cow. People thought the video of the random cow was hilarious. Many were amused that she was scared of livestock.

Source: Briefly News

