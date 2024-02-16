One man hilariously fascinated TikTok users when he uploaded a video of his pet python pooping

The owner said that his yellow buddy is well-trained and knows the difference between wrong and right

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing how it was their first time seeing a snake poop

A man showed a python pooping in a TikTok video. Images: @Wirestock/ Getty Images, @mbotwice/ TikTok

Source: UGC

A man took to his TikTok account and shared a hilariously traumatising video of his pet python doing number two.

Before anyone made assumptions that he keeps a python for witchcraft purposes,@mbotwice made a disclaimer that is not the case, saying that his python is well trained and knows what to do and not what to do.

"He's not for loyaring just a trained pet but for teal he knows where to take a dump"

In the video he uploaded, he captured the python pooping in a bin. According to the owner, the pet is disciplined to relieve itself in that place.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Man captures python pooping

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were fascinated by the clip

The video had over 6k likes, with many online users hilariously traumatised by what they saw, and some were even surprised that a snake can poop.

@Pisces joked:

"I miss the person I was 5 seconds ago."

@NdalwenhleZungu said:

"I'm traumatized "

@MALEME SEIPATI was in disbelief:

"First time seeing this"

@Official_Zarmowkay said it's the first time seeing such:

"I guess it's a first for everything, honestly."

@Ntokazi loved:

"Custard doing his business I like that he knows a perfect spot cute."

@*... KaRmA... * laughed:

"Now that's something you don't see everyday. "

Man battles with a python

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who fought with a 19-foot python.

@gladesboys recorded the man trying to take the giant snake on his own. The video shows the man trying to grab the python by its tail. He struggles with it for a moment, and it suddenly lunges at him with its mouth open. Nick Evans, the famous snake catcher in KwaZulu-Natal Natal, told Briefly News that it is bad for South Africans to wrestle a python should they ever encounter one.

Source: Briefly News