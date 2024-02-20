A video of a man peeing on spaza shop goods shocked thousands of South Africans on social media

The disturbing short footage that's going around on TikTok left viewers utterly appalled and outraged

Many condemned the man's disrespectful behaviour and stressed the importance of respecting people's businesses

A man went viral for urinating on spaza shop stock. Image: @nathijones6

Source: TikTok

A shocking incident happened at a South African spaza shop allegedly owned by a foreigner.

Man spotted peeing into tuckshop

A man brazenly relieved himself in full view of the shop owner. The guy peed on some stock items through the gate with no shame whatsoever.

Spaza shop video angers SA

The scene was recorded and shared on TikTok by @nathijones6. It quickly gained traction, garnering over 232,000 views, and provoked a flood of comments from outraged viewers.

Watch the video below:

Netizens call for respect

Commenters voiced their disgust and called out the guy for his disrespectful behaviour. They emphasised that no human deserves to have their business defiled in such a manner.

See some of the reactions below:

@Ladyeye said:

"Forgetting that our sisters and mothers will still come and buy those foods."

@kitha stated:

"Someone's future hubby. "

@shabba wrote:

"Now we know why our kids get sick. Gents would do anything to be relevant."

@LYBON asked:

"Because he's a foreigner you do this nonsense on he's shop?"

@Wonderboy posted:

"You forgot that those people are renting there, one day you will meet the owner of that property."

@fana asked:

"Why camera man asa klape nyaope? This is totally wrong."

@rams.business_solutions commented:

"Everyone deserves to be treated with respect."

@sbosh added:

"He so stupid bazamthola abafana naye."

Cyan Boujee spotted peeing herself

In another article, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee's name is making headlines for all the wrong reasons again. The controversial star is reportedly battling a health complication months after her surgery.

Social media users are still trying to figure out how Cyan Boujee's BBL is causing her to lose control of her bladder. This comes following new information that the controversial star is peeing herself after undergoing cosmetic surgery.

Source: Briefly News