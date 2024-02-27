A viral video captured the unexpected sight of two dogs entering a lecture hall at the University of Venda in South Africa

One dog calmly sat in the front of the class during the lecture, soon joined by another

The video sparked amusement online, with many users commenting on the unusual situation

Mzansi was amused by footage of two dogs at the University of Venda. Image: @ace_blvckk

Source: TikTok

A hilarious video captured two dogs gatecrashing a lecture at the University of Venda.

Dogs attend class at the University of Venda

The viral TikTok video showed a dog chilling in front of the lecture room during a full class as an unbothered lecturer addressed the students.

Lol, and as if that wasn't odd enough, the dog was soon joined by another as they chilled and bonded while class was in session.

Watch the amusing video below:

SA amused by dogs in lecture room

Naturally, Mzansi netizens had a field day with the post as they reacted with jokes and banter, poking fun at the strange sight.

Others questioned how the dogs passed security while some wondered what on earth was going on.

Ludonga iNgagaraa asked:

"Ithini maniyikhuza?"

Ndi commented:

"Its owner must be in the crowd, my dad was a high school principal our dog once showed up at assembly and went straight to him."

Snobza asked:

"Idlule kanjani kwi security."

Bahle_siwela replied:

"At the beginning of the video I thought the dog was the lecture."

Nondingeko Simelane commented:

"Lecturer ngath uthisha wase creche."

Simni_Tyhaliti commented:

"Manje mase ziqala ukubhebhana during a lecture ."

zaza replied:

"Hayibo nezinja seziya eskoleni?"

MONEY_CA said:

"Spoti ugade umsindo."

