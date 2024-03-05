South African netizens united to support a dark-skinned woman who was cyberbullied for her skin tone

This comes after the woman responded to a troll's comment that insinuated she was dirty because she was dark

Viewers condemned cyberbullying and showed solidarity with the young lady in the comments section

Sometimes, social media can be a real downer. But when a troll tried to tear down a dark-skinned woman for her appearance, South Africans stepped up to support her.

Woman takes on TikTok troll

In a TikTok video, the woman @tabisa266 defiantly responded to a user who criticised her skin tone and told her to go bath.

"I bath, I bath. It's only because my skin don't come off but I bath."

Embracing diverse beauty

She stood tall and refused to let a cyberbully bring her down. Her simple yet powerful statement reminded everyone that beauty comes in all shades and forms.

The gorgeous lady's video went viral with over 2 million views and 9,000 comments.

Mzansi drags cyberbully

Social media users also turned their attention to the troll who posted the insensitive comment. They dragged the mean woman for spewing such hurtful words.

See some of the comments below:

@sompane08 said:

"Thabiseng2 bathong wena, are you sure you are from Africa? Bathong etshwabele sisi nxa! "

@Ada_Dennis asked:

"Why do people make others feel bad? What did Thabiseng gain? "

@Nellynelz mentioned:

"I just came back from Nthabiseng’s page. Hai fellow South Africans you handled this well. "

@Nowisthetime wrote:

"Thabiseng is probably jealous of your life in Canada. Enjoy your life dear. Live your family. You have a beautiful black skin. ❤❤❤"

@Maude_khize commented:

"No need to explain yourself and we as South Africans. We apologise and we don’t know Thabiseng. "

@nthabiseng.tsatsi posted:

"Mzansi thank you for fetching Nthabiseng, she needs to apologise.Waze wazihlaza. ❤"

@virginialethunya said:

"Nthabiseng doesn't sound like us, we Africans protect each other. But anyway I get her, she only replied out of jealousy. You're beautiful my sister. "

@TheCHar added:

"This broke my heart, I am sorry for what Nthabiseng said to you. you are beautiful."

Woman shares struggle of being a dark-skinned

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young Mzansi woman took to social media to share her struggle with being a dark-skinned coloured woman.

In South Africa, a coloured, formerly Cape Coloured, is a person of mixed European (“white”) and African (“black”) or Asian ancestry.

